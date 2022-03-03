Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.89 Million Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,011 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXG stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $77.12. 440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,545. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $86.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

