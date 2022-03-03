Brookstone Capital Management Sells 362,939 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,939 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.00. 4,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,866. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.56 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

