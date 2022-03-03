BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after purchasing an additional 257,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BRP Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth $852,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BRP Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BRP Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,912. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

