BTIG Research Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $359.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by BTIG Research from $435.00 to $359.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.39% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.63.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $42.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,521. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.78 and a 200 day moving average of $318.20. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total transaction of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

