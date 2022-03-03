Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $27.83 on Thursday, reaching $205.51. The stock had a trading volume of 102,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,119. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.