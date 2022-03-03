C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $26.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $103.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. lowered their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

C3.ai stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $101.46.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in C3.ai by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 119,466 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in C3.ai by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

