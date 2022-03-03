Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $2,100.00 price objective on the stock.

CABO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,437.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,375.63 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,569.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,754.52.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cable One by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Cable One by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

