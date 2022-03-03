Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $56.00. The stock traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WHD. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cactus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cactus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 496,539 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. Cactus’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

