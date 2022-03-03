Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading 6.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $56.00. The stock traded as high as $52.08 and last traded at $51.86. 2,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 410,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Cactus alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cactus by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 45,940 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 18.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 59,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cactus by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after acquiring an additional 89,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cactus by 9.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.