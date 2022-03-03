Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $109.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $99.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.21.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock opened at $86.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,530,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after buying an additional 867,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.