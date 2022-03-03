CaixaPay (CXP) Price Hits $0.10

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.76 or 0.06627443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,579.08 or 1.00360855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002753 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

