Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 145,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,304. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

