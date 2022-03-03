Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 20.63 on Thursday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 18.06 and a 1-year high of 21.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of 20.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 919.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 79,638 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

