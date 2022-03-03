California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,700 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Amundi bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $39.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

