California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Genworth Financial worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 400,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

