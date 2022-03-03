California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of NetScout Systems worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 24.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 195.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 214,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 107,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 105,481 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

