California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of CorVel worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 144.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the third quarter worth about $5,609,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 23.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CorVel news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.08, for a total value of $196,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $2,815,842. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $166.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $213.38.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

