California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 368 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 50.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 94,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.