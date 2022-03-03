California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,274 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Trinseo worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Trinseo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Trinseo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Trinseo by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,585,000 after buying an additional 35,832 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

