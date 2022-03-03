California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,770 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,388,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

