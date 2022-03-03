Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

CALA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. 206,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 978,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 168,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

