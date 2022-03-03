Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 11,174 shares.The stock last traded at $85.75 and had previously closed at $88.15.

CATC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $618.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

