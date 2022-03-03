Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen Sells 10,562 Shares

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$441,292.86.

CCO stock traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,622. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of C$18.41 and a 52-week high of C$35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.82.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective (up previously from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.18.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

