Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $36.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. decreased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. PLBY Group has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in PLBY Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PLBY Group by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PLBY Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.