Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $210.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.11.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW traded down $40.04 on Thursday, hitting $224.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.24 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.