Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Up 54,700.0% in February

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 54,700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NUGS opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

