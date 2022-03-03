Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Shares of NSA opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

