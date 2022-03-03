Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 10,426 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of First Busey worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 27.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 10.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.94. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.92.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on BUSE. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

