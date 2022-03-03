Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 450 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQI opened at $51.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $2.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.