Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 625 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after buying an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after buying an additional 249,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,268,000 after buying an additional 236,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,601,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,970,000 after buying an additional 170,622 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.02. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $101.84 and a one year high of $144.22.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

