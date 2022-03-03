Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 639 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,133,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works stock opened at $152.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

