Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 659 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $123.02 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average is $133.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

