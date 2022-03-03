Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 860.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 47,963 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 354,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VGI Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 331,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

