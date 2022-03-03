Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 2,175.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ameresco were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Ameresco stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

