Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 774 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $447,732,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 80.9% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,410 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 34.5% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,628,000 after acquiring an additional 982,438 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in IHS Markit by 104.1% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,882,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,508,000 after buying an additional 960,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IHS Markit by 55.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,291,000 after buying an additional 954,481 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $108.61 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Company Profile (Get Rating)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.