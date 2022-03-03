Card Factory (LON:CARD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.50

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.50 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 44.90 ($0.60), with a volume of 1794301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.10 ($0.65).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18. The firm has a market cap of £153.50 million and a PE ratio of -160.33.

In other Card Factory news, insider Paul Moody acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($150,275.06).

About Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

