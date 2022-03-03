Cardano Price Reaches $0.88 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002124 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00186907 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00025575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022115 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.39 or 0.00341107 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053690 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,162,713,384 coins and its circulating supply is 33,661,325,004 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

