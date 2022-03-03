CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Lowered to $65.00 at BTIG Research

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 0.74. CareDx has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $121,768.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,729. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 4,639.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,699,000 after buying an additional 1,435,609 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after purchasing an additional 509,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 996.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 494,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,625,000 after purchasing an additional 407,962 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

