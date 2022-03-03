Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 277,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,300,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA opened at $261.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.57 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.95.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

