Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,607,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $189.10 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

