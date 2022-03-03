Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 668 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 236,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 60,808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 607,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

