Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Boosted by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.