Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after buying an additional 378,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks stock opened at $92.77 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

