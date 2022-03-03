Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $614,000 Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.83. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $118.63 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

