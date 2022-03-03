Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $818,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after buying an additional 1,025,359 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 50.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average of $127.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.