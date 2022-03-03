Carter’s, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carter’s in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

CRI opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Carter’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after acquiring an additional 685,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after acquiring an additional 613,663 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $48,221,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 183.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 285,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Carter’s by 111.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 167,933 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

