Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after buying an additional 45,829 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after buying an additional 125,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

