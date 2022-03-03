CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Insider Emma E. Giamartino Sells 146 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $97.99 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 321,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $9,630,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

