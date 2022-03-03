CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Insider Emma E. Giamartino Sells 146 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $97.99 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
About CBRE Group (Get Rating)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
