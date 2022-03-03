CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CCC Intelligent Solutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 1,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $13.46.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.