CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,912,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in CDW by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in CDW by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in CDW by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.35. 538,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 1-year low of $148.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.78.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

